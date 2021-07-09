UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 5,627 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Bruker worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Bruker by 20.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research increased their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.49. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.