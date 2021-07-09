UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.04 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.73% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.