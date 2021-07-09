UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 28,440 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NCLH opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

