UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 102,410 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.49% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

