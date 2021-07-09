UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of US Foods worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in US Foods by 229.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

