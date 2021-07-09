UBS Group AG Acquires 11,380 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Genesco worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesco by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE GCO opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $864.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00.
In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
