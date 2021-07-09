UBS Group AG Acquires 11,380 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Genesco worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 136.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesco by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GCO opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $864.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.25. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 960 shares of company stock valued at $54,173. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

