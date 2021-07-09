UBS Group AG Acquires 12,304 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 615,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPRO. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 139.5% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $115.63 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $118.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.