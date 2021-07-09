UBS Group AG Acquires 124,842 Shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 469.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of O2Micro International worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 148.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.69. O2Micro International Limited has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.06.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM).

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.