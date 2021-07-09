UBS Group AG Acquires 16,420 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 161.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

