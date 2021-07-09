UBS Group AG Acquires 2,552 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.50. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.69 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

