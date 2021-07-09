UBS Group AG Acquires 449,962 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 750.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.68% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $179.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

