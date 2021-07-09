UBS Group AG Acquires 5,980 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,875 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,979,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 143.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNR opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

