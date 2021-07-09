UBS Group AG Acquires New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of VPC Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

