UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 62,190 AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of AppHarvest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPH. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62. AppHarvest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

