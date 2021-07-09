UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 615.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $37,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NOVT opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

