UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 4,556.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Youdao were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Youdao in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31. Youdao, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

