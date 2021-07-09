UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 42,531 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

JXI stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

