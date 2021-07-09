UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Ready Capital worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC opened at $14.93 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

