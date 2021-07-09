UBS Group AG Buys 16,420 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Avanos Medical worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE AVNS opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

