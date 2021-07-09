UBS Group AG Buys 5,673 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

