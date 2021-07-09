UBS Group AG Buys 9,352 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $240,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $965.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

