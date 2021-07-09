UBS Group AG Buys 9,352 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $240,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BCEI opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

