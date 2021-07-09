UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,910,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $724,499.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

