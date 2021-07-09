UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $33.79 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

