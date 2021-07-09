UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in James River Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 208,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in James River Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.