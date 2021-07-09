UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of MAG Silver worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 504.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

