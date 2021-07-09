UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.