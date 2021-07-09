UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE BEPC opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.