UBS Group AG Grows Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,091 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12,857.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 1,184.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

