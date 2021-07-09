UBS Group AG Grows Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 609,245 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after acquiring an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In related news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.