UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.