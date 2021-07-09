UBS Group AG Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

