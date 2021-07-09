UBS Group AG Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Post were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

POST stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

