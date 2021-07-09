UBS Group AG Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,038 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Gannett worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gannett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 451,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gannett by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 633,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

GCI opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $685.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.80. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

