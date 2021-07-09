UBS Group AG Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 875.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 498,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

