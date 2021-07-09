UBS Group AG Has $1.14 Million Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $3,591,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

