UBS Group AG Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,432,000 after purchasing an additional 155,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after purchasing an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 106.9% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 70,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $812,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOSP stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.38. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

