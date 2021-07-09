UBS Group AG Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,734 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.