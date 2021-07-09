UBS Group AG Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $21.62 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

