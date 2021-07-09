UBS Group AG Has $1.18 Million Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of CSW Industrials worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

