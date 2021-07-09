UBS Group AG Has $1.20 Million Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of ViewRay worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

