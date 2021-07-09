UBS Group AG Increases Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 3,533.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TCRR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.