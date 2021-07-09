UBS Group AG Lowers Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

JRVR opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.25 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

