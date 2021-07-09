UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of SMART Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

