UBS Group AG Purchases 13,406 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 102.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Zumiez worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,129 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,340 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

