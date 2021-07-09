UBS Group AG Purchases 17,308 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 225.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Ashe Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after buying an additional 1,972,755 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,985,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,848,000 after buying an additional 825,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 567,595 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JFrog by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

FROG stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.28. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of -308.33.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

