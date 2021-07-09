UBS Group AG Purchases 44,854 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 875.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

TS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

