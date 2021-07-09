UBS Group AG Purchases 5,673 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.28% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMM opened at $25.43 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $25.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

