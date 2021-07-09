UBS Group AG Purchases New Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 314,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,608,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 2,329,590 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,023,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $712.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.