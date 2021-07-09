UBS Group AG Raises Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 3,533.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 496,950 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $7,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

